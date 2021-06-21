CNN —

After a year spent solely inside, our wardrobes could use a major upgrade. Luckily, you can score deals on your favorite clothing, shoes and accessories across Amazon on Prime Day. As you may know, Amazon carries thousands upon thousands of clothing items, so it could take you forever to sift through everything. We’ve made it easier for you by rounding up our favorite products to buy during the sale.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes, stylish tops or glimmering jewelry, check out our picks for the best clothing deals of Prime Day 2021.

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket ($89.24, originally $269.99; amazon.com)

It’s never too early to start prepping for winter. Grab this iconic coat that has generated nearly 13,000 5-star reviews on Amazon at 67% off for Prime Day.

Izod Golf 9.5-Inch Swingflex Stretch Straight Fit Short (starting at $20.29, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

For a long day golfing, you’re going to appreciate wearing a pair of moisture-wicking shorts to keep you cool and dry. This pair by Izod will surely do the trick, and have you looking great too.

Up to 30% Off True & Co (starting at $30.80; amazon.com)

Don’t underestimate the power of a good bra. Shop for some new comfy ones by True & Co for up to 30% off this Prime Day.

Sojos Fashion Round Sunglasses ($11.18, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Looking for a new pair of shades? Save 44% off this pair of round sunglasses, available in seven colors, that are sure to complement any outfit.

Silver Jeans Co. Mid-Rise Boyfriend Shorts ($41.30, originally $59; amazon.com)

Jean shorts have been having a serious moment. If you’re hoping to buy more to add to your summer rotation, look no further than this pair that’s 30% off right now.

Anne Klein Resin Bracelet Watch ($33.35, originally $65; amazon.com)

This stunning watch is 49% off — essentially a deal you can’t miss out on. We love the white and gold design that will look even more beautiful on your wrist.

Tommy Hilfiger Backpack Julia ($89.84, originally $128; amazon.com)

Whether you’re looking for a new work bag or just don’t want to miss out on a deal, you’re going to love this backpack by Tommy Hilfiger. Adorned with the brand’s logo details, this is the versatile piece you’ve been waiting for.

Up to 40% Off Levi’s for the Whole Family (starting at $14.56; amazon.com)

No matter if you’d prefer a new pair of jeans or a new belt, Levi’s has you covered. For Prime Day, score up to 40% off your favorite styles for yourself and the entire family.

Invicta Pro Diver 36mm Stainless Steel Automatic Watch ($55.17; originally $78.82; amazon.com)

Let this glistening watch by Invicta be a gift to yourself or a loved one. Available in an array of colors, this features a stainless steel band and is 200-meter water-resistant.

Up to 45% Off Adidas Footwear, Apparel and Accessories (starting at $7.20; amazon.com)

Adidas is one of those brands that just gets it. If you’re in the market for new activewear, loungewear or anything in between, shop favorites from the brand up to 45% off.