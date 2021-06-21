CNN —

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score a new laptop, with tons of models (including our top tested picks) from the likes of Apple, Acer, Dell and Razer available at major discounts. Whether you need something cheap for everyday work or want to save on a premium gaming laptop, here are the best Prime Day laptop deals we’ve spotted so far.

Acer Aspire 5 ($319.99, originally $429.99; amazon.com)

Acer Acer Aspire 5

If you want a laptop that will start up quickly and handle basic work tasks with ease, the Aspire 5 is one of the best you can get at this low price. With a sharp 1080p display, a fingerprint reader and a backlit keyboard, this laptop makes it easy to work from anywhere at any time.

Dell XPS 13 ($1,299.99, originally $1,629; amazon.com)

Dell Dell XPS 13

With an edge-to-edge display, an Intel processor and a sleek design, not much can stop the Dell XPS 13 — especially when it’s on-sale for $1,299.99. As our pick for best Windows laptop, the XPS 13 beats out other contenders with fast performance and the screen is just a joy for all tasks.

MacBook Pro M1 ($1,099.99, originally $1,299.00; amazon.com)

Apple MacBook Pro M1

A go-to for business professionals and students alike, the MacBook Pro M1 has some of the best overall performance you can find in a laptop. TOne major highlight is its 20-hour battery life – the longest ever in a Mac.

MacBook Air M1 ($949.00, originally $999.00; amazon.com)

Apple MacBook Air M1

Do you want a Mac, but don’t want the price tag of the Pro? Get the Air. You’ll get many of the same M1 performance benefits and seamless connection between your iPad, iPhone and laptop, but for a lower price – and a thinner design.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 ($224.99, originally $499.00; amazon.com)

Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 311

This deeply discounted Chromebook is ideal for an on-the-go lifestyle. With the ability to spin the 11.6-inch touch screen to your preference, it is perfect for working from anywhere, or watching a movie with your loved ones.

Acer TravelMate P6 ($849.99, originally $1,199.99; amazon.com)

Acer Acer TravelMate P6

Say goodbye to weighing down your backpack or briefcase with heavy laptops. Instead of making you lug around what feels like a ton of bricks, this Acer Travelmate only weighs 2.57 pounds and has up to 23 hours of battery life.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2-in-1 ($389.99, originally $479.99; amazon.com)

ASUS ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2-in-1

Currently #1 in new releases on Amazon, this flip Chromebook features a touch screen which is perfect for tablet mode. The Chromebook is also able to display in tent and standing modes, for whatever preference you choose.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 ($299.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Ever want more precision while using your laptop, whether it’s for sketching, writing or taking screenshots? The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 comes with a built-in pen that never needs charging. Better yet, the Chromebook is one of the most deeply-discounted on this list, coming in at 40% off on Prime Day.

Razer Blade 15 ($949.99, originally $1,499.99; amazon.com)

Razer Store Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020

As one of the most popular gaming laptops on the market, this discounted Razer Blade 15 is one of the better Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics built for serious gaming within a thin and compact build, the laptop has exceeded many gamers’ expectations, and it shows in all of the five-star reviews.

Acer Predator Triton 500 ($1,575.00, originally $1,799.99; amazon.com)

Acer Acer Predator Triton Laptop

The Acer Predator Triton packs a 300Hz display for extra-smooth gaming, Nvida RTX 2070 graphics for handling the latest titles and a customizable RGB keyboard that lets gamers create their own cool color combinations.

Acer Swift 3 ($669.99, originally $849.99; amazon.com)

Acer Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo Thin & Light Laptop

This lightweight laptop is Intel Evo certified, meaning it’s built to deliver great performance and battery life within a slim design, complete with useful connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 for fast internet and transfer speeds.

HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop ($189.99, originally $259.99; amazon.com)

HP HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop

With a price that can’t be beat and up to 15 hours of battery life, this HP Chromebook gets the job done, whether it’s for basic schoolwork or connecting with friends.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop ($209.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop

The Chromebook S330’s design is meant for quick, efficient work in Google Suites products, fast internet browsing and high-quality videos.