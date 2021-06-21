CNN —

You’ve bought those designer jeans. You snagged that top-rated coffee maker. The next greatest thing on your Prime Day shopping list? A great book (or two), or even an Audible subscription (or two) at a super-deep discount. This Prime Day has a bevy of book-related bargains (and of course some Kindle sales). To help you figure out what’s best for you, we’ve rounded up the best Audible and book deals.

Prime Day Audible deal

Audible Premium Plus Subscription ($6.95 for first 4 months; amazon.com)

Amazon Audible Premium Plus Subscription

This Prime Day, Amazon is offering 53% off your first four months of an Audible subscription, along with one free audiobook every month. Following months price out to $14.95 per month.

Prime Day Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Now at its lowest price ever for Prime Day, the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, has a glare-free display that reads like real paper, can sync up with Audible and has a battery life that lasts weeks, not hours.

Kindle ($54.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle

A more basic model that’s still great, this Kindle is now at its lowest price ever as well. It’s got a glare-free display, and you can adjust the brightness to your liking. As with any Kindle device, the charge lasts basically forever.

Kindle Oasis ($204.99, originally $269.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle Oasis

The snazziest Kindle model there is, the Oasis comes with an adjustable warm light that makes night reading even easier — not to mention that it’s also waterproof and has the slimmest 7-inch display.

Kindle Kids Edition ($64.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition

An excellent gift for kids (if we may say so ourselves), the Kindle Kids Edition not only comes with cute colorful covers but is designed with parental controls.

Deals on books for Prime Day

’The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘The Testaments’ Box Set by Margaret Atwood ($14.70, originally $32.90; amazon.com)

Amazon 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'The Testaments' Box Set by Margaret Atwood

Tons of popular book box sets are up to 40% off this Prime Day, including this “The Handmaid’s Tale” box set that includes the novel that inspired the hit TV show as well as the sequel by Margaret Atwood. Bonnet not included.

’Batman: The Dark Knight Returns’ Book & Mask Set by Frank Miller & Lynn Varney ($23.58, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns' Book & Mask Set by Frank Miller & Lynn Varney

For Batman superfans, how cool is this? This set comes with the classic comic book along with a replica Batman mask that you may or may not wear while reading. We don’t make the rules.

’The Darkest Minds’ Series Boxed Set by Alexandra Bracken ($17.14, originally $43.96; amazon.com)

Amazon 'The Darkest Minds' Series Boxed Set by Alexandra Bracken

These hugely popular, New York Times-bestselling novels are now available in this sleek boxed set with gorgeous new imagery.

’I Am Watching You’ by Teresa Driscoll ($6.99, originally $15.95; amazon.com)

Amazon 'I Am Watching You' by Teresa Driscoll

A psychological thriller for the ages (and an Amazon bestseller), this novel follows Ella Longfield as she just so happens to find herself knowing a bit too much about a mysterious disappearance in her hometown. If you haven’t read it yet, now is the time.

’The Murmur of Bees’ by Sofía Segovia ($7.99, originally $14.95; amazon.com)

Amazon 'The Murmur of Bees' by Sofía Segovia

Author Sofía Segovia’s first book to be translated into English centers on Nana Reja, a mysterious and powerful child with the ability to see visions of the future. He is followed by a protective swarm of bees, which come in handy when some of the townspeople begin to grow increasingly hostile to his gift.

Popular Fiction Books (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Popular Fiction Books

For Prime Day, you can save 20% on some of the retailer’s most popular fiction books, with picks from authors like Glendy Vanderah, Robert Dugoni, Suzanne Redfearn and more.

Popular Romance Books (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Popular Romance Books

What’s a summer without a few good romance novels? Nothing, that’s what. For Prime Day, you can score 20% off bestselling romance novels too. And don’t think the deals stop there. You can even score 20% off select science fiction books AND mystery/thriller books, because we can really never get enough of those anyway.

See all other book deals here.