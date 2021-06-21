CNN —

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here.

At long last, the day has finally arrived. Amazon has kicked off Prime Day, the mega-retailer’s biggest sale event of the year, in full force, with savings on thousands of products from top brands. No doubt you’ll find discounts on everything you need for summer and beyond, as well as deals on everyday essentials you’ve been meaning to stock up on.

With so many items on sale, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, but don’t fret: CNN Underscored has rounded up all the Prime Day deals you need to know about below. If you see something you like, act quickly — stuff is known to sell out fast on Prime Day. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day as the sales come and go, so be sure to check back often.

Tech and electronics

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (starting at $78; amazon.com)

Sony is a leader when it comes to sounds, and right now, a range of the brand’s headphones and earbuds are on sale for Prime Day. That includes our top pick for best overall over-ear headphone — the Sony WH-1000XM4 — down to an all-time low price. Read more about how it snagged the top spot here

Tile Trackers (starting at $24.49; amazon.com)

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now, several Tile bundles, including the Mate, Slim, Sticker and Pro, are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Razer Gaming Systems and Accessories (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Get in the game with top-quality gear from Razer. For Prime Day, you’ll find discounts on everything from the brand’s mice and keyboards to mics and controllers.

Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Make any TV smarter with Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick 4K, now back down to $24.99 — its best price ever. The last time the device was marked down this low was Black Friday, so be sure to snag one for every TV in your house now.

Chromebooks from HP, Lenovo and More (starting at $189.99; amazon.com)

Need a new laptop? Now’s a great time to score a Chromebook from a top brand like HP, Samsung or Acer for as low as $189.99 or as much as over $1,000.

Garmin Smartwatches and More (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Add some intelligence to your wrist with a new smartwatch from Garmin. Dozens of models are marked down for Prime Day, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Gaming Desktops, Laptops and Monitors (starting at $169.99; amazon.com)

Gamers know that the proper system (and screen!) is key, so save on a new laptop or desktop — plus a monitor — from top brands like Acer and Sceptre, and get to playing.

Fire HD 10 Tablet ($79.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

While not the most powerful tablet, the Fire HD 10 impressed us with its HD streaming and multitasking capabilities. And it’s now down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Fitbit Fitness Trackers (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy Smartphones (starting at $375; amazon.com)

The Galaxy line of smartphones is a strong iPhone contender, especially the Galaxy S21 , which we found to boast a versatile set of cameras and all-day battery life.

Home and health

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, 2-pack ($11.98, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water with its built-in filter you can drink right out of, and for Prime Day, you can pick up a two-pack for just $19.98 — the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

This pressure cooker truly does it all; it’s a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauteer and yogurt maker and at $49.99, it’s at its lowest price in months.

Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer ($159.95, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

If you’re on the lookout for an air fryer, the Omni Plus is a great option, but also so much more. It also functions as a broiler, mini oven, rotisserie, dehydrator, reheating oven, roaster, toaster, warmer and convection oven so you get more for the incredible price of $159.95.

Bissell Vacuums, Air Purifiers and more (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Vacuums, robovacs and air purifiers have never been more affordable with up to 50% off select Bissell options to clean your entire home.

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums and Braava M6 Mops (starting at $199; amazon.com)

Now’s the time to snag a Roomba robovac with up to 40% off several models Amazon buyers absolutely love.

Keurig Coffee Makers, Brewers and more (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Save on a delicious cup of Joe with up to 35% off Keurig coffee machines, starting at $49.99, one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Furbo Dog Camera ($118, originally $169; amazon.com)

Keep an eye on your pup (and even toss him a treat) when you’re not home with this discounted Furbo camera. For Prime Day, it’s down to its lowest price ever of $118.

Planters Nuts (starting at $8.37; amazon.com)

This deal is nuts: Save on a couple of nut assortments from Planters. They’re perfect for snacking and super cheap for Prime Day.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheets (starting at $10.49; amazon.com)

Let’s be honest, you could probably use a new pair of sheets, yes? These Amazon Basics sets are made with lightweight microfiber to keep you cool throughout the night, are available in a wide variety of colors, and start at $10.49.

Amazon Basics Home Essentials (starting at $2.06; amazon.com)

Get up to 30% off the things you were likely going to buy anyway, like fans, hangers, pillows, towels, luggage and more right now while supplies last.

Cosori Air Fryers (starting at $83.99; amazon.com)

Cosori’s Smart WiFi Air Fryer has over 16,000 positive reviews for a reason; you can now crisp up veggies, chicken and more with the touch of your smartphone. We also haven’t seen prices this low in several months.

GreenLife Cookware Sets ($69.99; amazon.com)

Upgrade your pots, pans, cooking utensils and more with GreenLife Cookware now up to 30% off and available in a variety of vibrant colors.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker and Bundles (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Whether you’re new to the SodaStream world or you’ve been making your own beverage blends for ages, the brand has something for you, with discounts on machines and bundles including flavor drops now up to 40% off.

Rugs from Safavieh, Nuloom and more (starting at $13.57; amazon.com)

Give any room in your house a whole new vibe with a variety of rug styles and sizes, now up to 30% off from Amazon-favorite brands like Safavieh and Nuloom.

KitchenAid Tools (starting at $5.59; amazon.com)

From chopping boards to dish racks and can knife sets, KitchenAid’s premiere line of tools is now up to 30% off on both sets and individual products.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($449, originally $549; amazon.com)

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now down to its lowest price ever at $449. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Zinus Box Springs and Bed Frames (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Take your mattress to the next level, literally, with deals on a range of Zinus box springs and bed frames. There are styles to suit most bedroom aesthetics, and a few desks are scattered among these deals too.

Rockstar, Doritos, Quaker and More Snacks (starting at $6.29; amazon.com)

Stock your pantry with snacks galore, thanks to this Prime Day deal on Quaker, Frito-Lay and other delectable brands. You’ll find discounted packs of chips, granola bars, cereal and more, plus plenty of beverages to wash them down.

Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Dry Food ($11.19; amazon.com)

Treat your pet (and your wallet) to discounted food from Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Dry Food. There are tons of varieties marked down, including options for fur babies of all ages and sizes, so now’s the time to stock up.

Chemical Guys Car Wash Kits and Accessories (starting at $4.89; amazon.com)

Keep your car in mint condition with savings on all the cleaning supplies you need from The Chemical Guys. Pay special attention to the kits on sale, which offer the best value — just be sure to shop before this deal speeds away.

Fashion and beauty

Premium Beauty Products (starting at $4.90; amazon.com)

Premium beauty products rarely go on sale, but today we are seeing up to 30% off popular brands like Pureology, Redken, Biolage, Mario Badescu and more.

Cupshe One Piece and Bikini Swimsuit Sets ($16.09; amazon.com)

A stylish swimsuit for less than $25? On any other day, that’s hard to come by, but on Prime Day, you can find just that from Cupshe. Save on a range of suits just in time to make a splash at the pool or beach this summer.

Adidas Footwear, Apparel and Accessories (starting at $7.20; amazon.com)

One of the biggest names in activewear is naturally offering up gigantic savings on a range of clothes, shoes and accessories for Prime Day. Save on everything from new sneakers and packs of socks to backpacks and soccer balls — just be sure to shop before your favorite styles and sizes sell out.

Amazon Kids and Baby Clothing (starting at $9; amazon.com)

Onesies, clothing sets, socks and more from Amazon Basics and Simple Joy by Carter’s are now up to 30% off.

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras (starting at $5.93; amazon.com)

Get Calvin Klein’s Modern Cotton Bralette for as low as $14.89, along with other select underwear and bra picks, now up to 45% off.

Levi’s (starting at $14.70; amazon.com)

Refresh your closet or anyone else in the family’s with up to 40% off several different jean styles, shorts, accessories and more.

Oral-B Oral Care and Whitening Kits (starting at $4.99; amazon.com)

Oral-B’s popular electric toothbrush is now as low as $59.99, alongside other essentials like toothbrush heads, floss, toothpaste and more now up to 50% off.

Media and entertainment

Harry Potter: The Complete 8 Film Collection (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

Accio, savings! Potterheads can save on the complete eight-film collection today on either DVD or Blu-ray. If that’s not Prime Day deal magic, we don’t know what is.

Bestselling Movie Collections (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

Make your next movie night into an event with one of these cult-favorite movie collections. You can save on full franchises like “Fast & Furious,” “Mission Impossible,” “Back to the Future” and plenty more, so pop that popcorn and add to your cart now.

Bestselling TV Box Sets ($12.99; amazon.com)