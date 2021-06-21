CNN —

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here.

At long last, the day has finally arrived. Amazon has kicked off Prime Day, the mega-retailer’s biggest sale event of the year, in full force, with savings on thousands of products from top brands. No doubt you’ll find discounts on everything you need for summer and beyond, as well as deals on everyday essentials you’ve been meaning to stock up on.

With so many items on sale, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, but don’t fret: CNN Underscored has rounded up all the Prime Day deals you need to know about below. If you see something you like, act quickly — stuff is known to sell out fast on Prime Day. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day as the sales come and go, so be sure to check back often.

Tech and electronics

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (starting at $78; amazon.com)

Sony is a leader when it comes to sounds, and right now, a range of the brand’s headphones and earbuds are on sale for Prime Day. That includes our top pick for best overall over-ear headphone — the Sony WH-1000XM4 — down to an all-time low price. Read more about how it snagged the top spot here

Tile Trackers (starting at $24.49; amazon.com)

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now, several Tile bundles, including the Mate, Slim, Sticker and Pro, are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Razer Gaming Systems and Accessories (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Get in the game with top-quality gear from Razer. For Prime Day, you’ll find discounts on everything from the brand’s mice and keyboards to mics and controllers.

Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Make any TV smarter with Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick 4K, now back down to $24.99 — its best price ever. The last time the device was marked down this low was Black Friday, so be sure to snag one for every TV in your house now.

Chromebooks from HP, Lenovo and more (starting at $189.99; amazon.com)

Need a new laptop? Now’s a great time to score a Chromebook from a top brand like HP, Samsung or Acer for as low as $189.99 or as much as over $1,000.

Home and health

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

This pressure cooker truly does it all; it’s a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauteer and yogurt maker and at $49.99, it’s at its lowest price in months.

Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer ($159.95, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

If you’re on the lookout for an air fryer, the Omni Plus is a great option, but also so much more. It also functions as a broiler, mini oven, rotisserie, dehydrator, reheating oven, roaster, toaster, warmer and convection oven so you get more for the incredible price of $159.95.

Bissell Vacuums, Air Purifiers and more (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Vacuums, robovacs and air purifiers have never been more affordable with up to 50% off select Bissell options to clean your entire home.

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums and Braava M6 Mops (starting at $199; amazon.com)

Now’s the time to snag a Roomba robovac with up to 40% off several models Amazon buyers absolutely love.

Keurig Coffee Makers, Brewers and more (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Save on a delicious cup of Joe with up to 35% off Keurig coffee machines, starting at $49.99, one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.

Fashion and beauty

Premium Beauty Products (starting at $4.90; amazon.com)

Premium beauty products rarely go on sale, but today we are seeing up to 30% off popular brands like Pureology, Redken, Biolage, Mario Badescu and more.

Amazon Kids and Baby Clothing (starting at $9; amazon.com)

Onesies, clothing sets, socks and more from Amazon Basics and Simple Joy by Carter’s are now up to 30% off.

Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras (starting at $5.93; amazon.com)

Get Calvin Klein’s Modern Cotton Bralette for as low as $14.89, along with other select underwear and bra picks, now up to 45% off.

Levi’s (starting at $14.70; amazon.com)

Refresh your closet or anyone else in the family’s with up to 40% off several different jean styles, shorts, accessories and more.

Oral-B Oral Care and Whitening Kits (starting at $4.99; amazon.com)

Oral-B’s popular electric toothbrush is now as low as $59.99, alongside other essentials like toothbrush heads, floss, toothpaste and more now up to 50% off.

Media and entertainment

Harry Potter: The Complete 8 Film Collection (starting at $22.99; amazon.com)

Accio, savings! Potterheads can save on the complete eight-film collection today on either DVD or Blu-ray. If that’s not Prime Day deal magic, we don’t know what is.

Bestselling Movie Collections (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

Make your next movie night into an event with one of these cult-favorite movie collections. You can save on full franchises like “Fast & Furious,” “Mission Impossible,” “Back to the Future” and plenty more, so pop that popcorn and add to your cart now.

Bestselling TV Box Sets ($12.99; amazon.com)