Prime Day 2021 is in full force and that means a bevy of discounts on Amazon Devices like Echos, Fire TV Sticks, Kindles, Fire Tablets, Eero routers, Blink cameras and Ring Doorbells. Whether you’re looking for security devices or media hubs, Prime Day is a great chance to snag any tech you may have had your eye on recently.

There are a ton of different devices on Amazon right now with price cuts and massive sales. Lucky for you, CNN Underscored is doing the hard work and highlighting the best of the best deals below.

Echo

4th Gen Echo ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 4th Gen Echo

Not only is the latest Echo our pick for best smart speaker, but it’s down to an all-time-low price of just $59.99. With three speakers inside, Echo can fill even large rooms with rich and crisp audio. Of course, you get instant access to Alexa out of the box.

Echo Dot 4th Gen ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

The latest Amazon Echo Dot lets you ask Alexa to do just about anything — from checking the weather to controlling your smart home — all within a sleek spherical design. Our pick for the best budget smart speaker, the Echo Dot 4th Gen is 50% off and at its lowest price yet (you can also get the Echo Dot with Clock for $25 off).

Echo Show 8 ($94.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show 8

The new Echo Show 8 made a serious upgrade this year, and its midsize design makes it perfect to keep on your desk or in your kitchen. The device now has a faster performance and an improved camera for better-quality video calls. The Echo Show 8 is the ultimate media hub, supporting applications including Zoom, Netflix and Spotify.

Echo Show 10 ($189.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show 10

The Echo Show 10 is the ideal device to keep in your family or entertainment room, since its screen is both rotatable and larger than the Echo Show 8. Its design is made for at-home usage, with the ability to connect smart home devices, add to your grocery list and play music throughout your house with ease.

Echo Buds (starting at $79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Buds

Amazon’s second generation Echo Buds get a lot right and end up delivering value. They feature noise cancellation, strong sound that can be customized with an EQ and some of the best microphones we’ve tried on earbuds. Better yet, they’re down to an all-time-low starting price of just $79.99 this Prime Day.

Echo Frames ($174.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Frames

Amazon’s futuristic Alexa-enable glasses are seeing a sharp discount down to $174.99. Echo Frames look like normal glasses and feature built-in microphones so that Alexa can take your requests. Speakers are built into the frames and point right to your ears for personal listening.

Kindle

Kindle ($54.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle

The entry-level Kindle is really the classic e-reader with a 6-inch screen housed in a compact build. It’s still an e-ink display with four backlights that let you read in the day or night. Best of all, it delivers weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

If you want a go anywhere Kindle, then the Paperwhite might be your best bet. It has a 6-inch screen in a lightweight build, but adds in waterproofing. This way you can read at the beach or in a bathtub. Text will look sharper on the Paperwhite over the core Kindle as well.

Kindle Oasis ($184.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle Oasis

If you want the best e-reading experience possible, it’s likely that the Kindle Oasis should be on your list. With a 7-inch display you’ll be able to see all of the details on a page and the resolution is twice that on the original Kindle. You can also adjust the temperature of the backlighting.

Fire TV

Fire TV Stick Lite ($17.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

With almost all of the same features as the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Stick Lite offers great value without compromising access to your favorite applications or overall capacity. The easy-to-use yet powerful streaming stick is at its lowest price ever, only $17.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

With access to thousands of streaming services and the unique ability to use Alexa on the big screen, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a steal at just $24.99. Better yet, you plug it right into the HDMI port, give it power and forget about it.

Fire Tablets

Fire HD 8 Plus ($64.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

At an all-time-low of $64.99, you really can’t go wrong with the Fire HD 8 Plus. As our budget tablet pick, it handles reading, web browsing, light gaming and emails with ease. The 8-inch display gives you plenty of room for binge watching your favorite shows as well.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet ($69.99, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet can be used as an educational tool that’s both entertaining and stimulating for children, offering over 20,000 games, books, videos and apps through Amazon Kids+. Parental controls give you full authority over how your child uses the tablet, allowing you to filter content, create time limits and set educational goals.

Fire HD 10 Tablet ($79.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

The Fire HD 10 Tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite applications like Netflix, Facebook, Instagram and more for a great value. It boasts a 10-inch screen with a beautiful HD display, a 30% faster processor, 12 hour battery life and Alexa capabilities, making it a great option for both work and play.

Blink, Eero and Ring

Blink Mini ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Blink Mini

We consider the Blink Mini to be a solid, affordable security camera, and it’s even easier to recommend at this lowest-ever price. The Blink Mini captures video at 1080p complete with night vision and motion detection, and works with Alexa-powered screens to let you check on your home with a quick voice command.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired

We found the Ring Video Doorbell Wired to be a great value, offering many of the key features of Ring’s higher end video doorbells (such as 1080p video and custom motion alerts) within an affordable and compact package. And it’s an even better buy now that it’s hit its lowest-ever price of $44.99.

Ring Alarm Second Gen (starting at $119, originally $199; amazon.com)

Amazon Ring Alarm Second Gen

The Ring Alarm is our pick for the best home security system, thanks to its easy setup, responsive alarms and smooth compatibility with other smart home devices. And it’s currently at a steep discount starting at just $119 for a five-piece kit (ideal for apartments) all the way to $199 for a 14-piece kit (ideal for bigger homes).

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router ($129.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router

The Eero 6 is our favorite mesh Wi-Fi router thanks to its simple setup and wide, consistent coverage that can boost the Wi-Fi signal all throughout your home. This kit, which gets you a router and an extender, is an especially great pickup at an all-time-low price of $129.