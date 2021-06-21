CNN —

Apple started the true wireless earbud revolution with AirPods. You can get in at two price points: For about $120, entry-level AirPods deliver decent sound quality and seamless Apple-device pairing, while at closer to $200 you have AirPods Pro, which add noise cancellation and a refreshed design into the mix. The best part is the entire line is seeing good discounts this Prime Day.

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

If you walk into an Apple Store or visit Apple.com, AirPods Pro will cost you $249.99. Right now you can score them for $189.99, and that’s a significant savings from the MSRP. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen, though.

AirPods Pro are our pick for earbuds for Apple users, and their hallmark feature is best-in-class noise cancellation. This way you can easily engage the model and block out the world around you. They also feature Adaptive EQ for a terrific sound experience, “Hey Siri” support, fast pairing with Apple devices and a comfortable design.

AirPods (starting at $119, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

Standard AirPods might not be as feature-filled as AirPods Pro, but they are Apple’s first wireless earbud. And while they still look like original AirPods, they’re now in the second generation. That means “Hey Siri” support, better sound with improved bass, fast pairing and strong connectivity.

Right now AirPods with a standard charging case are down to $119 from $159.99. If you really want wireless charging support, those are on sale for $149.99 from $199.99. Either way, you’re getting the same second-generation AirPods with the improved features.

Wireless Charging Case for AirPods ($66.99, originally $79; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

If you already have AirPods — first or second generation — but would like the added bonus of a wireless charging case, Apple has a solution for you. It makes a new case with the required technology inside. It’s also a solution for getting a squeaky-clean case. It’s on sale for $66.99 right now.

AirPods Max (starting at $522.15, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

You’ve likely at least heard of Apple’s $549 over-ear AirPods. They’re in the upper echelon but are designed from high-end materials (aluminum ear cups) and paired with a tremendous amount of tech inside.

Deals have been hard to come by, but you can snag AirPods Max in any color for $522.15.