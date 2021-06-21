Phnom Penh, Cambodia A Cambodian court has charged four environmental activists with insulting the country's king and conspiracy to plotting, a prosecutor said on Monday, following the arrest of three of them last week as they documented waste discharge into a city river.

Plang Sophal, deputy prosecutor of Phnom Penh Municipal Court, confirmed the charges in a text message but did not specify how the activists, from the group Mother Nature, had broken the laws. "The evidence collected by the police was an insult to the king," he told Reuters, without elaborating.

The four face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of plotting and up to five years in jail for royal insults.

Mother Nature's Spanish founder Alejandro Gonzalez-Davidson is overseas and was charged in absentia. He said the charges were "completely fabricated" and reflected government paranoia about its own citizens.

