(CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said she hopes "any family" will see themselves represented in the pages of her children's book, "The Bench," in her first interview since speaking to Oprah Winfrey in March.

The Duchess said that "growing up, I remember so much how it felt to not see yourself represented," in an interview with National Public Radio's (NPR) Samantha Balaban.

"So any child or any family hopefully can open this book and see themselves in it, whether that means glasses or freckled or a different body shape or a different ethnicity or religion," Meghan said.

While the book opens and ends with depictions of Meghan's family, there is a diverse range of fathers and sons depicted throughout the story.

"This story that I wrote for my husband and son could really be your story also," she told the US radio network's children's book series , "Picture This."

