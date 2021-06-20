(CNN) A tropical storm warning has been issued for large swaths of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Depression Claudette continues to dump heavy rain across much of the southeastern US Sunday morning.

Claudette was was located about 85 miles west-southwest of Atlanta as of 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm is packing the potential for isolated tornadoes, flash flooding and gusty winds.

The tropical depression, which had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph early Sunday, is expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm by early Monday morning as it sweeps across North Carolina and into the western Atlantic.

Much of the North Carolina coast, from Little River Inlet to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, is under a tropical storm warning, according to the NHC.

