Jon Rahm wins US Open at Torrey Pines on his first Father's Day

(CNN) Jon Rahm won the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, on Sunday.

This is Rahm's first-ever win at a major championship. The victory also makes him the first Spaniard ever to win at the US Open.

Rahm, the third-ranked player in the world, put up back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, sinking clutch putts of 24 and 18 feet respectively to take a one-stroke lead to the clubhouse. He had to watch nervously as the final groups finished their rounds, but no one was able to match his winning score of 6-under par.

The victory comes two weeks after Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, after he tested positive for Covid-19. Rahm was informed of his Covid-positive status moments after he finished his third round with a six-shot lead over his closest competitor.

"I'm a big believer in karma, and after what happened a couple weeks ago, I stayed real positive knowing big things were coming. I didn't know what it was going to be, but I knew we were coming to a special place," Rahm said moments after his victory Sunday.

