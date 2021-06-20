Jon Rahm wins US Open at Torrey Pines

(CNN) Jon Rahm won the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, on Sunday.

This is Rahm's first-ever win at a major championship. The victory also makes Rahm the first Spaniard ever to win at the US Open.

Rahm, the third-ranked player in the world, put up back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, sinking clutch putts of 24 and 18 feet respectively to take a one-stroke lead to the clubhouse. Rahm had to watch nervously as the final groups finished their rounds, but no one was able to match his winning score of 6-under par.