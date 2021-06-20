Jon Rahm wins US Open at Torrey Pines

By Kevin Dotson and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 8:29 PM ET, Sun June 20, 2021

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates making a putt for birdie on the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on June 20, 2021 in San Diego, California.
Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates making a putt for birdie on the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on June 20, 2021 in San Diego, California.

(CNN)Jon Rahm won the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, on Sunday.

This is Rahm's first-ever win at a major championship. The victory also makes Rahm the first Spaniard ever to win at the US Open.
Rahm, the third-ranked player in the world, put up back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, sinking clutch putts of 24 and 18 feet respectively to take a one-stroke lead to the clubhouse. Rahm had to watch nervously as the final groups finished their rounds, but no one was able to match his winning score of 6-under par.
Two weeks ago, Rahm was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament after he tested positive for Covid-19. Rahm was informed of his Covid-positive status moments after he finished his third round with a six-shot lead over his closest competitor.