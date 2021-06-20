1 person is dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

(CNN) Two pedestrians at a Pride parade near Miami on Saturday were hit by a truck, leaving one dead and the other injured, according to police.

"Both males were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where one was pronounced deceased," said Fort Lauderdale Police Department detective Ali Adamson at a Saturday night press conference. The second victim is expected to survive.

Adamson said the FBI is assisting with the investigation but declined to say whether investigators believed the incident was intentional.

"We are evaluating all possibilities," said Adamson. "Nothing is out of the question."

Video from CNN affiliate WPLG showed a man being taken into police custody shortly after the incident, but Adamson would not say whether he was suspected of a crime. "We are speaking with the driver involved," she said.

