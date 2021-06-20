01:29 - Source: CNN
Police: Volunteer for NYC mayoral candidate stabbed
A volunteer working with New York mayoral candidate Eric Adams’ campaign was stabbed in the Bronx on Sunday, Adams tweeted Sunday evening.

“This violence must stop,” he wrote, adding police are investigating the situation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and a Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks after receiving the endorsement from the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) in the Bronx on May 07, 2021 in New York City.

The victim, a 42-year-old male, was stabbed “multiple times” at 149th and Morris Avenue, New York Police Department spokesperson Edward Riley told CNN.

The victim is “not likely to die” as a result of the injuries, Riley said, adding the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Adams’ campaign told CNN on Sunday evening the volunteer was “out of surgery and stable.”

Earlier Sunday, Adams joined local elected leaders to speak out against gun violence across the city, a spokesman for the campaign said.