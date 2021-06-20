Michigan police fatally shot a 19-year-old woman who allegedly fired at an officer near a Juneteenth parade

(CNN) A Michigan police officer shot and killed a 19-year-old woman Saturday after police said she shot at the officer near a Juneteenth parade, officials said.

The officer wasn't injured.

The woman, who was not identified by police, allegedly fired at a Flint Police Department officer who was working a traffic point during the city's Juneteenth Celebration Parade, the Michigan State Police said in a statement.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the officer, who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point. Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect," state police said.

No bystanders were hurt.

Read More