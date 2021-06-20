Emory University School of Medicine formally apologizes after rejecting an applicant for his race

(CNN) More than 60 years ago, Marion Gerald Hood was rejected from a medical school because of his race. This week, the school apologized.

The Emory University School of Medicine formally apologized to Hood, inviting him to speak at the Atlanta, Georgia, university Thursday as part of a Juneteenth event.

"As a university, acknowledging our past is a necessary step toward an empowered future," said Carolyn Meltzer, the School of Medicine's executive associate dean for faculty academic advancement, leadership and inclusion, in a statement. "Our conversations with Dr. Hood have solidified the School of Medicine's commitment to accountability, in alignment with the university's strategic goals for a more inclusive Emory."

During the talk, Hood spoke about his journey to medicine, including how he became interested in the subject and why he applied to Emory in the first place. The school initially wasn't on his radar, he said, but he applied when an Emory professor received an honorary degree at Hood's graduation ceremony from Clark College.

"And when they gave him the honorary degree, I said to myself, 'Gosh, he can come over here at my school and get an honorary degree, and I can't even put my foot on his campus,'" Hood said. "And I didn't think that was quite right."

Read More