Missing US student Catherine Serou found dead in Russia

(CNN) Russian authorities have found the body of Catherine Serou, a missing United States student who vanished earlier this week in the country's Nizhny Novgorod region.

Police officers have detained a suspect over the woman's death.

"We can confirm the death of a US citizen, Catherine Serou, in Russia," the US Embassy in Moscow told CNN in a statement.

The embassy added: "We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death. We are providing all appropriate assistance to the family."

Serou, 34, was a student at the State University of Nizhny Novgorod, east of Moscow.

