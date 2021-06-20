Far-right extremist who threatened top Belgian doctor appears to have killed himself, prosecutor says

(CNN) A far-right extremist who became the object of a month-long manhunt after threatening a top doctor fighting Covid-19, appears to have killed himself, authorities in Belgium said Sunday.

A body, believed to be that of Jurgen Conings, was found on Sunday in a wooded area of the town Dislen-Stockem, in Belgium's eastern Limburg province, according to the Federal prosecutor's office.

The first indications are that Conings took his own life using a firearm. He had been missing since May 17, prosecutors said.

"The lifeless body of a male was found this Sunday by walkers in the woods of Dilsen-Stockem," a statement from the prosecutor's office read.

It added that the cause of death was "likely, according to the first findings, attributable to a suicide by firearm," but "yet to be confirmed through a future forensic examination."

Read More