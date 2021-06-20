CNN —

Prime Day — the retailer’s two-day event serving up discounts on thousands of products for Amazon Prime members — kicks off tomorrow.

To help you prep, here’s a breakdown of the tech Prime Day deals we expect to see.

Amazon Devices

Amazon Devices like the Echo Show 10, an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system and even Fire TV sticks are already seeing discounts, but we expect them to get discounted more tomorrow.

The 4th Gen Echo, our pick for the best smart speaker, creates crisp room-filling audio while also acting as a bridge to get other gadgets online. It’s already down to $74.99, down from its usual price of $99.99 — and will likely drop further during Prime Day.

AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

On most days, you can score AirPods Pro at a discount from their $249.99 MSRP. Right now, Amazon has them for $197. That’s a great deal on one of our top picks for best true wireless earbuds. We anticipate this discount will continue through Prime Day 2021.

Standard AirPods are discounted to $119 from $159. That’s a pretty discount, but we’re hoping those might drop to $99 as they’ve done on previous shopping holidays.

Prime Day 2021 could be the time we finally see a sharp discount on AirPods Max — which are currently discounted to $499 from $549.

Headphones and Earbuds

You can score Sony’s WH-1000XM4 for just $278 right now, an all-time-low price for these headphones. During previous Prime Days, Amazon has tossed in a gift card alongside this $278 price point. It’s well worth it as these earbuds can block out the entire spectrum of noise around you while delivering a comfortable fit on your head. The WF-1000XM4 earbuds from Sony, which just launched and are priced at $279.99, will likely also see a price drop for the first time this Prime Day.

But if you don’t want to spend a ton on earbuds, there are plenty of options. Our budget pick for earbuds, the EarFun Air, are currently sitting at $54.99. But if you click the coupon on the page, you can save 10%. We expect the Galaxy Buds Pro ($169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com) and the new $149.99 Studio Buds from Beats to also go on sale for Prime Day.

Laptops and Tablets

The MacBook Air is $50 off for the entry-level model, but it could go lower on Monday. Similarly, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a starting price of just $1,149.99.

We expect to see laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Surface to see steep discounts. Right now, you can score a Dell XPS 13 with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM for $1,479.98.

And in the tablet world, we’ve begun to see discounts across the iPad family — our pick for best tablet overall, the 8th Gen iPad, is starting at $299.99, which is a pretty standard discount for the device. This tablet typically drops below that $30 discount on Prime Day, though. Similarly, the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are beginning to see some discounts. We expect the first significant discount on the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which features the M1 chip and a gorgeous Retina display. And while both iPad Pros are still back-ordered a bit, locking in at a discount will make that wait a bit more digestible.

Those looking for an Android-based tablet should check out the Amazon Fire line. While the Fire 7 ($49.99), Fire HD 8 ($89.99) and Fire HD 10 ($149.99) aren’t seeing discounts right now, we anticipate these will get some substantial discounts. The Fire 7, in particular, is known for dropping closer to $25 on Prime Day, similar to the Echo Dots.

And if you want a more high-performance Android tablet, take a look at Samsung’s Galaxy Tabs. The Tab S7, our pick for best Android tablet, is seeing a $100 discount down to just $549.99. The Tab S7+, with a sharper display and the same performance is at $696, down from $849.99.