CNN —

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Amazon Prime Day is just a day away, and while the deals will be flying, there are ways to save even more on your Prime Day purchases just by using the right credit card. Even if you don’t have an Amazon credit card, there are discounts available just by using points or cash back from your American Express, Chase or Discover card, so you can get the absolute best deal during the two-day event.

1. Get up to 50% off at Amazon using American Express points

If you have an American Express card that earns Membership Rewards points, you may be in luck. Amazon is offering multiple promotions for 10% to 50% off your purchases during Prime Day. Keep in mind these are targeted offers, so you’ll need to check your account to see if you’re eligible — read our guide about scoring Amazon discounts with American Express cards to learn how.

Targeted American Express card members will see one of these four offers:

$10 off a $100 purchase

20% off, up to $30 in savings

40% off, up to $40 in savings

50% off, up to $60 in savings

If you’re targeted, you’ll need to pay for at least a portion of your purchase with American Express points to get the discount, but you can use as little as one point and then pay for the rest with your credit card. While you can use Amex points to cover the entire purchase, we don’t recommend it because 1 Amex point only equals 0.7 cents at Amazon, and you can get a lot more value for Amex points when you redeem them for travel.

American Express You only need to use 1 Amex point to trigger these discounts, so you can save your points for better travel redemptions.

For the $10 off a $100 purchase deal, you’ll need to have at least $100 worth of eligible items in your cart to see the discount. But on all the other offers, you can have any amount in your cart and can even apply the offer across multiple shopping trips until you reach the maximum savings. The one caveat is that only items sold and shipped from Amazon are eligible for the discount.

See if you’re targeted for a discount at Amazon by using your American Express points.

2. Earn up to 2,500 bonus points with Amex Offers

If you have an American Express card, you’re automatically eligible for money-saving Amex Offers. New offers are added daily that can save you significant money at many popular merchants or, in some cases, earn you bonus points.

Right now, there are a number of Amex Offers that can score you extra points for making Amazon purchases. You’ll need to check your American Express account online or in the Amex app and navigate to the Amex Offers section to see all the offers you’re eligible for — including those at Amazon — and then click “Add to card” before making your purchase in order to qualify.

If you’re eligible, you may see one or more of these offers with their respective deadlines:

Spend $500 or more, earn 1,000 Membership Rewards points, up to 3 times (expires July 15, 2021).

Spend $1,250 or more, earn 2,500 Membership Rewards points, up to 3 times (expires July 15, 2021).

Earn 2x Membership Rewards points, up to 1,500 bonus points (expires August 21, 2021).

Earn 5x Membership Rewards points, up to 1,500 bonus points (expires August 11, 2021).

Earn 7x Membership Rewards points, up to 2,000 bonus points (expires July 11, 2021).

If you don’t see any of the above offers on your card, make sure to check all of your American Express credit cards, as each card displays different offers. However, once you add an offer to one card, that same offer will disappear from any other cards in your account, so make sure to add it to the specific credit card you intend to use for your Amazon purchases.

American Express If you have Amex Offers for Amazon purchases like these, make sure you add them to the Amex card you want to use during Prime Day.

Only a maximum of 100 Amex Offers will show up at any given time, so if your account is showing 100, you’ll need to click “Add to card” on some of them even if you aren’t interested in order to get others to appear. It doesn’t cost anything to add offers to your card and there’s no limit on the number of offers you can accept, so once you add several offers, log out of your account and back in to see if any new offers pop up.

3. Get 50% off by using Chase Ultimate Rewards points

If you have a Chase credit card that earns Ultimate Rewards points — such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Freedom Unlimited — you might be able to get 50% off your Amazon purchases, up to a $10, $15 or $20 discount. Again, this is a targeted promotion, so check out our guide to using Chase points for discounts at Amazon to see if you’re eligible.

Just like the American Express promotion, if you’re targeted for one of these Chase offers, you only need to apply 1 Chase point toward your purchase to get the discount and can pay for the rest of it with your Chase card.

While you can use points to pay for the entire purchase, you’ll get the most value for your Chase points by redeeming them for travel opportunities, so we don’t recommend utilizing your points at Amazon beyond what you need to use to get the discount.

Again, this discount only applies to items sold and shipped by Amazon, and it’s valid only on purchases made at Amazon through June 22, 2021.

Learn how to check if you’re eligible to save 50% off at Amazon with your Chase credit card.

4. Save up to $40 using your Discover credit card cash back

Similar to Chase and American Express, Discover is also part of Amazon’s “Shop with Points” program, and right now targeted card holders can also get a discount by using Discover cash back to pay for part or all of your Amazon purchases.

There are at least four different variations of this targeted promotion, including the following:

30% off with a maximum discount of $30

40% off with a maximum discount of $40

$30 off a $150 purchase

$10 off a $50 purchase

Like the Amex and Chase offers, you’ll need to add your Discover card to your Amazon account and then check to see if you’re targeted. Follow the instructions in our guide to saving money at Amazon with Discover cards to go through the steps.

iStock Use cash back from your Discover credit card to get a discount on your Amazon Prime Day purchases.

If you’re targeted for one of the Discover offers, all you have to do is apply at least one cent in Discover cash back to your purchase, and you’ll be able to reap the savings. However, unlike the Amex and Chase programs, $1 in Discover cash back equals $1 at Amazon, which is the same value you get when redeeming Discover cash back in other ways. So you can pay for your entire purchase with cash back if you’d like and still get maximum value for your Discover rewards.

As with the other promotions, only products sold and shipped directly by Amazon are eligible for the discount, and you must link your card and register for the promotion in advance.

Additionally, there’s another promotion floating around where you might be able to get $20 off your Amazon purchase simply by adding your Discover card to Amazon. You just need to purchase $20.01 or more on eligible products and enter DISCOVERPD promotional code during checkout.

Check to see if you’re eligible to save up to $40 at Amazon with your Discover credit card.

5. Get $20 off a $50 purchase using your Citi ThankYou points

Those with a Citi ThankYou credit card can receive $20 off their Amazon purchases of $50 or more when they pay for a portion of their purchase with ThankYou points. This promotion expires June 22, which makes it the perfect opportunity to save even more on your Prime Day purchases.

Similar to many of the other promotions, you’ll need to use just 1 Citi ThankYou point towards your purchase. You’ll also want to steer away from using the full amount of points towards your purchase since you receive a higher value redeeming your points towards travel.

Amazon

Even if you don’t have anything to purchase right now at Amazon, you can buy a gift card for yourself using the discount and bank the savings for later.

Again, this is a targeted offer, so you’ll need to check your account to see if you’re eligible — you can read our guide about to saving money at Amazon with Citi cards here.

Check to see if you’re eligible to save $20 at Amazon with your Citi credit card.

6. Extra savings with your Amazon Prime Rewards credit card

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card holders get special treatment on Prime Day, and unlike the other offers on this list, you don’t need to worry about being targeted for a specific offer. Just being an Amazon Prime Reward card holder will trigger extra savings on every purchase you make.

The easiest savings comes just from using your card. Amazon Prime Rewards cards earn 6% back on Amazon purchases during Prime Day, which is an extra 1% above the 5% back that the card typically earns at Amazon, and there’s no maximum to the amount you can earn.

Amazon Prime Rewards cards also earn 10% back on eligible small business products during Prime Day, as well as at least 10% back on many other one-off products, such as LG and Sony TV’s. The entire list of products hasn’t been released yet, but if this year is similar to previous years, we should see some nice savings on many popular products.

Learn how to save extra money on Prime Day with the Amazon Prime Rewards credit card.

7. Save 20% on Amazon purchases with a new Amex Blue Cash card

American Express Both Blue Cash cards currently come with welcome bonuses that can save you money at Amazon.

Finally, if you’re looking for a brand new credit card, both the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express and Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express are offering welcome bonuses that include earning 20% back on Amazon purchases within the first six months of card membership.

With the Blue Cash Everyday card, new card members can earn a $100 statement credit after spending $2,000 in purchases within the first six months after opening the account, plus 20% back on all your Amazon purchases within the same six month period, up to $150 back.

New Blue Cash Preferred card members can earn a higher $150 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases within the first six months of opening the account, and also 20% back on Amazon purchases in the same six months, up to a higher $200 back.

Related: What’s the difference between the two American Express Blue Cash credit cards?

Now, obviously you can’t get a new physical credit card in time for Prime Day. But when you apply for an American Express card, in some cases, you can get a temporary card number immediately if you’re approved. This lets you make purchases before you receive the card in the mail. While there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to get a card number right away, if Amex is able to verify your identity from your application, there’s a decent chance you’ll have the opportunity to get a temporary card number.

But even if you aren’t able to be approved or verified right away, applying now for one of the two Blue Cash cards will still allow you to reap the savings over the next six months, which includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when we typically see savings similar to what’s available during Prime Day.

Get up to $350 in bonuses with these Amex Blue Cash credit cards.

