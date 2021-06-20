You may have already picked out your Father’s Day gifts, but there are still plenty of discounts at tons of retailers to explore in honor of dads everywhere. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute present for a father figure in your life or just looking to save some money — just like Dad taught you — see below for sales to shop in the days leading up to Father’s Day.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The mega-retailer is marking down an array of products that would make ideal gifts for Dad, from headphones to electric shavers.
- Best Buy: Snag some tech and home gifts for Dad, many of which are marked down.
- Big Lots: The mega-retailer has a range of items for dads up for grabs, many of which are marked down.
- Ebay: Whether your dad is into tech, golf, power tools or everything in between, you’ll find a refurb he’ll love for less at eBay’s Father’s Day sale.
- Lowe’s: Tons of deals on power tools, appliances, grills and more are available now for the DIY dad.
- Nordstrom: The department store has put together a special section featuring picks for dads, some of which are on sale.
- Sam’s Club: The warehouse retailer has a Father’s Day section that’s packed with products dads will love, and if you do some digging, you’ll find a few solid discounts too.
- The Home Depot: All your (and your dad’s) home improvement needs, from tech and appliances to tools and grills, are marked down at The Home Depot.
- Target: The retailer is marking down a range of electronics, from headphones to home security systems, in honor of Father’s Day.
Home and health
- Ace Hardware: Grills, tools and more for outdoorsy and handy dads alike are on sale from Ace.
- Allswell: Take 20% off bedding, bath and spa with code DAD20.
- Aosom: Enjoy an extra 10% off grills, patio furniture and more with code DAD10.
- Bass Pro Shops: Save up to 25% on everything your dad needs to make the most of summer outdoors.
- Corckicle: Take 20% off drinkware and coolers with code COOLDAD.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Take up to 25% off men’s Nike, Adidas and Under Armour golf apparel and footwear.
- FamilyTree DNA: Dad can dig into his ancestry with up to $50 off DNA kits.
- Ghirardelli: Treat your dad to delectable chocolate treats with up to 25% off.
- Goldbelly: Get Dad the BBQ he craves with $15 off your first purchase of $50 with the code GetInMyBELLY!
- Homesick: Gift Dad some nostalgia, since candles are 15% off sitewide with code JUNE15.
- Klean Kanteen: Never let Dad go thirsty with 25% off all 32-ounce bottles and a free 16-ounce pint when you spend $75.
- Mirror: Help Dad reach his fitness goals with $150 off Mirror when you use the code FATHERSDAY21.
- M&M’s: Get 20% off all chocolatey gifts for Dad when you use the code SAVINGS.
- Omaha Steaks: A few boxes filled with gourmet steaks are on sale for Dad.
- Ostichpillow: Tell Dad to disconnect with 15% off on a Digital Detox Phone Case.
- Paint Your Life: Give Dad a memory he will cherish with $60 off your total purchase with the code CNN60.
- Purple: Take up to 20% off sleep accessories and bundles.
- Rastelli’s: If Dad is the grill master in your life, give him what he loves with $15 off your first order when you use the code RASTELLIS15.
- Samsonite: Get Dad ready for his next adventure with 50% off, plus an additional 25% off with code VIP25.
- Solo Stove: Get the outdoorsy dad something he’ll love with 25% off fire pits, up to 30% off fire pit bundles, $275 off grill bundles and more.
- Storyworth: This thoughtful gift is $10 off, and it can be delivered instantly via email (good news for last-minute shoppers).
- Sur La Table: Up your dad’s cooking game with 20% off Nespresso coffee makers, pasta makers, skillets and more.
- The Company Store: Take up to 30% off sheets and more at the Semi-Annual Sale.
Fashion and beauty
- Columbia: Get up to 25% off outerwear, athletic gear and more.
- Duke & Dexter: Help your dad celebrate Father’s Day in style with 15% off sitewide with the code FATHERSDAY15, plus free worldwide delivery on all orders.
- Eddie Bauer: Gifts for dads are up to 50% off.
- GetMr.: Give your dad the gift of beautiful skin with 15% off your total order with the promo code FD2021.
- GlassesUSA: Get 60% off lenses for eyeglasses and sunglasses with the code FATHER60, or 25% off designer frames with code PREMIUM25.
- Hawthorne: Have your dad smelling fresh with cologne, dandle and deodorant sets for $85 (originally $98).
- Hedley & Bennet: Make sure your dad looks good at the grill with 30% off the The All Day Crossback Apron.
- Jos. A Bank: Get up to 85% off clearance styles, including polos, for Dad this holiday.
- Kay Jewelers: Men’s jewelry and chains are now 30% off.
- Lucky Brand: A few items in the Father’s Day shop, including shorts and tees, are on sale.
- New Balance: Get up to 50% sneakers, apparel and more at the Semi Annual Sale.
- Nordstrom Rack: Save up to 65% on Father’s Day gifts like activewear, watches and more.
- Original Penguin: Get an extra 25% off polos for the Father’s Day Event.
- Perry Ellis: Save an extra 25% off your purchase with the code THANKSDAD.
- Philips: Snag your dad a new razor or groomer for up to 35% off.
- Prive Revaux: CNN readers get 40% off sitewide with the code CNN40.
- Ray-Ban: Save $50 on Polar Sunglasses when you get new shades for Dad.
- Reebok: In honor of dads and grads, Reebok is offering 30% off sitewide with code DADGRAD.
- Rockport: Get 30% off full-price items and an additional 40% off sales and outlet styles.
- Sketchers: Shop select men’s styles and get 25% off with the code DAD.
- Soko Glam: Pamper Dad with a 20% discount and free standard shipping on the Father’s Day Gift Guide Collection with the code 4FATHERSDAY2021.
- Threadless: Start Dad’s summer off right with $15 tees and up to 50% off everything else.
- Versed Skin: The Man’s Best Friends Father’s Day Gift Set is now available for $39.99, originally $52.
Tech and electronics
- Adorama: Tons of tech for dads — including TVs, cameras and more — is on sale now.
- Apollo Neuro: Help dad relax and decompress with $30 off devices when you use the code FATHER30.
- B&H Photo Video: Tons of tech is on sale, including laptops, TVs, cameras and more.
- Bose: Upgrade your dad’s audio with special offers on headphones and earbuds.
- Courant: Take 30% off cool tech accessories sitewide, plus enjoy free monogramming.
- Eargo: Save $450 on an Eargo Neo HiFi for Dad this Father’s Day.
- JBL: Save up to 40% on personalized speakers, headphones, earbuds and more on JBL’s Father’s Day Gift Guide.
- PhoneSoap: Make sure your dad’s phone is always free of germs with a discounted PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer, now $55.96.
- World Wide Stereo: Upgrade your dad’s sound system with the range of stereos, speakers and record players World Wide Stereo has on offer — some of which are on sale.
