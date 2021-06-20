CNN —

While we don’t know for sure what items will be on sale this Prime Day, we do know the sale will have a lot to offer. With deals across categories ranging from home essentials, electronics, pet products, wellness products, fashion and beauty, there’s bound to be something for everyone, and we’re already drafting our wish list.

Since the editors at Underscored shop like it’s our job — because it is — we’ve come up with a list of all the products we’re hoping to see marked down this Prime Day.

Swedish Dishcloths ($19.95; amazon.com)

I purchased these after reading the glowing CNN Underscored review, and I do NOT know how I lived without them! They’re so much less wasteful than paper towels, and they are far more absorbent. I wound up getting some for my parents too, and they’re also huge fans. You can really never have enough of these lying around the house, so if they go below $20 on Prime Day, I’ll definitely scoop them up. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera ($47.49, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Spending the past year locked inside with my cat has been a treat, but now that things are opening back up and I’m out of the house more often, I’ve found that leaving her is harder than ever. With the Petcube camera I can at least keep an eye on her whenever I’m not home. — Delaney Strunk, programming editor

The Drop Caramel Loose Fit High-Rise Pants ($49.90; amazon.com)

I am in love with Amazon’s The Drop collection and would be happy to snag this wide-legged, high-ride pant in caramel. The neutral tone means I can pair it with any color and it’s versatile enough to work for my Saturday brunch rituals or a night out with the girls. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

CRZ Yoga Women’s High-Waist Crop Capri Leggings ($24; amazon.com)

After 18 months of working from home, it’s safe to say I live my life in leggings. And while Lululemon’s Align Pant is my absolute all-time favorite, this much cheaper Amazon version is a close second in my book. The material is really soft and sufficiently stretchy, and they come in a wide range of colors in addition to classic black. I already have a few full-length pairs, so I’m hoping to stock up on this warm weather-friendly capri style during Prime Day. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Bissell Crosswave All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner ($219.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

I’ve been seeing the Bissell Crosswave vacuum all over my TikTok (cleaning videos are definitely my new obsession!), and what better time than Prime Day to finally buy it? This vacuums and washes your floors at the same time, which means you save time and energy while cleaning. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Casper Original Sleep Pillow ($65; amazon.com)

I’m in the process of upgrading my bedroom, and the first thing on my list to buy are new pillows. I’m a side sleeper, and Casper’s Original Pillow seems to offer the perfect amount of cushion while also providing enough support for my head and neck. Depending on Casper’s Prime Day deal, I might even have to purchase a few for my guest room too! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights ($39.99, $47.99; amazon.com)

Now that I finally get to enjoy the tiny bit of outdoor space I have in New York City, I want to do a bit of decorating to make my balcony feel more homey. I love the look of these Edison bulbs because they’re a bit more unique than classic string lights, but my favorite feature is the small solar panel included to charge the lights. Because we don’t have an easily accessible outlet to plug the lights into on my balcony, having a panel that will give the lights up to six hours of charge is extremely convenient; we can just pin the panel to the railing of the balcony and let the sun do the rest. — Kristin Magaldi, associate editor

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($48.00; amazon.com)

I’ve used many texture/curly hair sprays in my day, and this one is by far my favorite. I use it as the final step after air-drying my hair, and it gives me the perfect beachy waves every time. I love that it provides hold without any stiffness or greasiness, and the scent is so good that I also wound up purchasing Oribe’s perfume. I ran out of this product months ago and it’s so pricey that I’ve been putting off buying it. Fingers crossed it goes on sale so I can stock up! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

TCL 5-Series Smart TV (starting at $499.99; amazon.com)

I just moved apartments and figured it’s finally time to upgrade my TV, so I’m really hoping there’s a good deal on the already dirt-cheap TCL 5-Series TVs. They were our pick for the best TVs of 2021, so I’m super excited to hopefully buy it on sale and watch my favorite shows on a really nice screen. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Bar, 4-Pack ($15, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

I have the biggest sweet tooth and admittedly always need a bar of chocolate on hand for after dinner or even a midday snack. I absolutely love SkinnyDipped chocolate because they’re made with only 3 grams of sugar, plus they’re super delicious. I will definitely be stocking up on my favorite four-pack if there’s a Prime Day sale! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

CleverMade Collapsible Storage Bins ($59.99; amazon.com)

These bins are the best to put in the car and load up with groceries so you don’t have to carry a ton of bags! I’ve used laundry baskets, but those take up so much space when they’re not being used. These bins collapse so they can be stored easily in the car. I have one, but I’m hoping to get a few more on sale this Prime Day! — Hannah Lauson, freelance TikTok strategist

Slip Silk Skinnie Scunchies in Black ($39; amazon.com)

I bought these on either Prime Day or Black Friday last year, and they are by far the best hair ties ever. They provide hold without pulling your hair, they stay in during workouts and they don’t leave a crease or mark after use. They’re so much more expensive than regular hair ties, and I do find that they stretch out after extensive use, so I’m hoping to purchase new ones on sale this Prime Day! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Eero 6 Pro Wi-Fi Router ($229; amazon.com)

I’m always looking for ways to boost my home Wi-Fi network and have been eyeing an additional Eero 6 Pro puck. Prime Day might be the time to buy. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Fishers Finery Pure Silk Pillowcase (starting at $44.99; amazon.com)

I’ve been looking to try a silk pillowcase because the material is meant to be kinder to my hair and skin when I sleep. After using a satin pillowcase for a while and liking it, I decided that Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade to silk for better beauty sleep. This one in particular is our pick for best silk pillowcase. — Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

Meladyan Round Neck Racerback Camisole Top (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

I’ve been loving window-shopping on Amazon Fashion lately, so I’m hoping to get my hands on some of my favorite items this Prime Day. For example, I could see myself loving this cute racerback tank that can easily be dressed up, down or transitioned throughout any season. I want to get a fun color and a neutral color to suit any mood. — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Glo Skin Beauty Pressed Base ($50; amazon.com)

I haven’t upgraded my makeup bag in quite a while, and Amazon Prime Day is the perfect excuse to pick up some new additions at a great price! As someone who loves and appreciates clean beauty products, I’ve had my eyes on the Glo Skin Beauty Pressed base for a long time. Not only is it talc- and paraben-free, but it’s super buildable and comes in so many different shades too! — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner ($352.50, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

I got a cat this year, and while I love her more than pretty much anything, I don’t love how much she sheds. Since my $30 Bissell Featherweight is officially no longer cutting it, I’d really like to upgrade to a Dyson stick vac on Prime Day. I’m still pretty hesitant, however, when it comes to forking over the $352.50 for a V7; if I see it drop below $300 next week, I’ll take that as a sign that it’s time to buy. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Lego ‘Star Wars’ Ultimate Millennium Falcon ($799.95; amazon.com)

Legos are literally the best, and I’ve been eyeing the Ultimate Series Millennium Falcon — only issue is it’s $800, and a few Prime Days back it was 50% off, but I missed it. Even though it’s a tight sell, I might just make the Kessel run to get it. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Fit Right 3-Shelf Bathroom Organizer ($42.99; amazon.com)

In my small New York apartment, I’m always looking for ways to maximize my space. My bathroom is my latest project, and these shelves will help me organize and reduce clutter under my sink while still providing an aesthetically pleasing look for guests when they come to visit. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

Cuisinart CPT-160P1 Toaster ($46.40, originally $90; amazon.com)

It’s been close to a year now that I’ve been saying I’ll buy a new toaster, but I still have yet to make good on that promise. I’m keeping my eyes on the Cuisinart CPT-160P1 so I can finally get rid of the toaster oven I have now that barely heats up bread. With an easy-to-use design and over 18,000 positive reviews, this model is a solid choice for my bread-toasting needs. — Kristin Magaldi, associate editor

Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

I haven’t been able to justify buying a portable charger since the pandemic started because I’ve been at home with easy access to wall outlets. Now, as the world is reopening, I know I’ll be grateful to have a portable battery I can take with me everywhere, from a day running errands in the city to a weekend backpacking trip. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Soul Electronics S-Nano True Wireless Earbuds ($69.99; amazon.com)

I already own a pair, but I’ll be keeping an eye out on Prime Day for these to go on sale so that I can snag a few more pairs for my family and friends to give as birthday or holiday gifts! They’re a great, affordable alternative to other wireless earbuds, plus the colors are vibrant and fun. — Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

