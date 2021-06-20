Regis Duvignau/REUTERS
Now playing
02:44
Airbus CEO: Aviation has found a solution after a roller coaster year
Elaine Thompson/AP
Now playing
03:14
US and Europe suspend Airbus-Boeing dispute as they hint threat from China
Now playing
02:47
IAG CEO: It doesn't make sense not to open US to UK corridor
Now playing
00:58
This supersonic jet can travel across the pond in under 4 hours
Courtesy AirlingRatings.com
Now playing
02:45
Delta Air Lines prepares 'connected cabins' for post-pandemic flights
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
04:24
Delta CEO: Vaccinations won't be required to fly domestically
Now playing
03:45
Lufthansa CEO: Travel bookings surge as Covid restrictions fall
Now playing
01:45
IATA: We strongly condemn the actions of Belarus
Now playing
01:36
Newly leaked video shows a UFO disappear into the water
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Now playing
02:06
JetBlue CEO on when tickets to London will be available
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Now playing
03:10
Federal investigation looks into carrier's pilot safety practices
Now playing
02:41
Delta CEO: All future employees must be vaccinated
CNN
Now playing
01:38
Lawmakers push airlines to drop flight credit restrictions
Barry Williams/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
02:28
Why Delta airlines is resuming selling middle seats
courtesy Captain Dylan Myers
Now playing