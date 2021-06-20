FILE PHOTO: Airbus Commercial Aircraft President Guillaume Faury poses during the unveiling of an Airbus A220-300 aircraft after its landing in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo
Regis Duvignau/REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Airbus Commercial Aircraft President Guillaume Faury poses during the unveiling of an Airbus A220-300 aircraft after its landing in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo
Now playing
02:44
Airbus CEO: Aviation has found a solution after a roller coaster year
FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing says it has informed 16 of its customers that they should address a possible electrical issue in certain 737 Max aircraft before using them further. Boeing said Friday, April 9, 2021, that the recommendation was made "to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system." (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing says it has informed 16 of its customers that they should address a possible electrical issue in certain 737 Max aircraft before using them further. Boeing said Friday, April 9, 2021, that the recommendation was made "to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system." (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Now playing
03:14
US and Europe suspend Airbus-Boeing dispute as they hint threat from China
Now playing
02:47
IAG CEO: It doesn't make sense not to open US to UK corridor
Now playing
00:58
This supersonic jet can travel across the pond in under 4 hours
Courtesy AirlingRatings.com
Now playing
02:45
Delta Air Lines prepares 'connected cabins' for post-pandemic flights
A Delta Airlines airplane takes off from Atlanta International Airport, Georgia on June 10, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images
A Delta Airlines airplane takes off from Atlanta International Airport, Georgia on June 10, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
Now playing
04:24
Delta CEO: Vaccinations won't be required to fly domestically
intv pleitgen lufthansa germanwings ceo complete_00044404.jpg
intv pleitgen lufthansa germanwings ceo complete_00044404.jpg
Now playing
03:45
Lufthansa CEO: Travel bookings surge as Covid restrictions fall
Now playing
01:45
IATA: We strongly condemn the actions of Belarus
UFO Navy Corbell 1
UFO Navy Corbell 1
Now playing
01:36
Newly leaked video shows a UFO disappear into the water
MARANA, ARIZONA - MAY 16: Decommissioned and suspended jetBlue commercial aircrafts are seen stored in Pinal Airpark on May 16, 2020 in Marana, Arizona. Pinal Airpark is the largest commercial aircraft storage facility in the world, currently holding increased numbers of aircraft in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
MARANA, ARIZONA - MAY 16: Decommissioned and suspended jetBlue commercial aircrafts are seen stored in Pinal Airpark on May 16, 2020 in Marana, Arizona. Pinal Airpark is the largest commercial aircraft storage facility in the world, currently holding increased numbers of aircraft in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Now playing
02:06
JetBlue CEO on when tickets to London will be available
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Now playing
03:10
Federal investigation looks into carrier's pilot safety practices
Now playing
02:41
Delta CEO: All future employees must be vaccinated
CNN
Now playing
01:38
Lawmakers push airlines to drop flight credit restrictions
ATLANTA - APRIL 30: A Boeing 757 with a new Delta Airlines logo sits on the tarmac following the company's emergence from bankruptcy at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport April 30,2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The 757 sports new branding that will appear on more than 900 planes, at airports and on advertising. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images) 757
Barry Williams/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
ATLANTA - APRIL 30: A Boeing 757 with a new Delta Airlines logo sits on the tarmac following the company's emergence from bankruptcy at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport April 30,2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The 757 sports new branding that will appear on more than 900 planes, at airports and on advertising. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images) 757
Now playing
02:28
Why Delta airlines is resuming selling middle seats
Captain Dylan Myers
courtesy Captain Dylan Myers
Captain Dylan Myers
Now playing