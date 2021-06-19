Tropical Storm Claudette forms and makes landfall along Gulf Coast

(CNN) Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall near New Orleans on Saturday, threatening to dump torrential rain as millions across the South are under storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Claudette, previously referred to as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three, upgraded to a tropical storm in the early morning hours.

The center of the storm was about 45 miles southeast of New Orleans as it made landfall. The maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph, according to NHC.

Tropical storm warnings remain unchanged throughout the region, and the main threats are heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds.

Claudette is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by tonight and become post-tropical on Sunday. The system is then forecast to re-develop over the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday as it moves away from the East Coast of the US.

