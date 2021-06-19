Head-on bus crash leaves three people dead, multiple injured

(CNN) Three people died and multiple people were injured when an SUV hit a transit bus head-on in Georgetown County, South Carolina.

The three people who were killed include the two SUV occupants and one person from the bus, who are not being identified at this time.

At least one person was transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Georgetown County Assistant Chief Anthony Hucks.

The crash happened at 7:19 a.m. Saturday on South Carolina Highway 51, also known as Browns Ferry Road.

The Williamsburg County transit bus, which was headed southbound, collided with a GMC Yukon SUV, which was traveling north.

