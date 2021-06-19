(CNN) Maya Nepos had only a few days left before graduating from college at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, when she realized she had $600 worth of unused meal plan money left. Nepos didn't have in-person classes during the pandemic and therefore didn't utilize her meal plan much.

At first, Nepos decided to start a challenge on TikTok to her almost 330,000 followers to see how quickly she could spend the $600 in two days from her campus store. Nepos had amassed a large following as a self-described social justice and political advocacy creator.

Nepos bought snacks from a campus market but soon realized she wouldn't be able to eat all the food. She started giving it to those in need.

Nepos created care packages that she personally delivered to homeless individuals in St Louis, adding masks and hand sanitizer as to protect against Covid.

Nepos hand delivered about 40 packages to people in need the first two days of her journey. She documented her deliveries and the video has gone viral, with more than 7 million views, according to Nepos's TikTok account.

Some of the food items Maya Nepos delivered to the homeless community in St. Louis

