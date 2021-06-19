Hiker from Dublin has been missing for 10 days in Grand Teton National Park

(CNN) The search continues Saturday for a hiker missing since June 8 in the Grand Teton National Park, the National Parks Service said.

Investigators said security cameras showed Cian McLaughlin, 27, enter the park through the Moose Entrance Station in Wyoming, and then 15 minutes later about half a mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead, according to a news release.

McLaughlin, who is originally from Dublin and has dual citizenship in Ireland and the United States, was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and a red watch, according to the NPS. Investigators also think he was wearing shorts, a bucket hat, and round sunglasses.

