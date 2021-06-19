Tessica Brown, also known as 'Gorilla Glue Girl,' has launched her own hair care line

(CNN) A Louisiana woman who went viral after mistakenly using Gorilla Glue in place of hair spray has launched her own hair care line.

Tessica Brown, famously known as " Gorilla Glue Girl ," introduced Forever Hair on Wednesday. She says the line of products are made up of "all natural" ingredients that helped her hair grow back.

"I launched these products to help not only myself but other people like me that need help growing their hair," Brown told CNN. "I am so excited about this launch because these products were doing so well for me, I couldn't wait for them to help other people."

In February, Brown sought medical treatment -- and even underwent a four-hour surgery -- after many attempts to remove the industrial-strength glue from her hair.

Her hair had been stuck in the same style for a month since she mistakenly substituted her usual Got2b Glued hair spray with Gorilla Glue.

