At least 5 people injured in separate shootings in Colorado Springs, police say

(CNN) At least five people were injured Friday night in two separate shootings less than a mile apart in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

The first shooting involved "a disturbance between two known groups" at a mall carnival, where three juveniles were transported to a hospital, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a series of tweets.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Citadel Mall event about 9 p.m., according to police.

Police came upon two injured juveniles who were taken to a hospital.

Officers later learned that a third injured juvenile was transported to a hospital by family members, the posts said.

