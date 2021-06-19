Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley says he'd rather retire than get Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, in a challenge to the National Football League's new Covid-19 training camp and preseason protocols, tweeted that he'd rather retire than get a vaccine.

"I will be outside doing what I do," Beasley added. "I'll be out in the public. If your scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period. I may die of covid, but I'd rather die actually living."

The defiant tweet comes on the same week the NFL sent teams a memo highlighting different protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The league relaxed protocols for players and staff who are fully vaccinated -- including the loosening of Covid-19 testing to once every two weeks, and lifting the face covering requirement at club facilities or during travel. Additionally, vaccinated players and staff who come in close contact with someone who tests positive will not be required to quarantine.

