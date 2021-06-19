Baton Rouge police search for suspects in a shooting that left two people dead and four injured

(CNN) Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are searching for the suspects involved in an early Saturday mass shooting that left two people dead and four injured.

The shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. in a parking lot, police said in a news release.

There was an argument between unidentified individuals as a group of partygoers began to leave a concert from a nearby venue, police said. During the argument, multiple people began shooting and a total of six victims were struck.

Two people died from their injuries and four others were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

"The suspects responsible for this shooting are unknown at this time," police said in the release. "Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP)."

