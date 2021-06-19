Arizona police shoot suspect who struck multiple cyclists with vehicle

(CNN) Police in Show Low, Arizona, on Saturday shot a suspect who they say struck multiple cyclists with a vehicle during a bicycle race.

According to the Show Low Police Department, seven victims were taken to hospitals. Three cyclists are in critical condition at Flagstaff Medical Center, one is critical at University Medical Center of New Mexico, two others are in critical condition at Banner Medical Center in Phoenix and the seventh person is at Summit Healthcare in stable condition, according to an updated news release from police Sunday.

The suspect is also in stable condition, police said in a news release.

Police said all the cyclists involved were participating in the Master Men 55, 60, 65 and 70+ categories of the 13th Annual Bike the Bluff Arizona State Championship Road Race benefit event. The event is a 58-mile race to help the Mountain Christian School in Show Low, according to its website. It has multiple categories for both men and women based on age.

According to police, a suspect in a Ford F-150 hit bicyclists at about 7:25 a.m. local time during the event in Show Low, a city about 180 miles northeast of Phoenix.

Read More