An Arizona student was arrested after threatening to kill medical school classmates and bomb the campus, authorities say

(CNN) A student in Arizona was arrested after threatening to kill some of their medical school classmates and bomb the school campus, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.

The student faces four felony counts of computer tampering by using a computer in a course of conduct that threatened, terrorized or tormented specific individuals, police said.

It's unclear if she has legal representation.

The dean of Midwestern University at Glendale contacted authorities in April and reported that the student had sent a message from their phone threatening to bomb the campus, according to police and a probable cause statement.

When the dean confronted the student, she denied sending the message, the probable cause statement says.

