Five shot, one fatally, in downtown Anchorage, Alaska

(CNN) Police in Anchorage, Alaska, are investigating after five people were shot, one of whom later died.

On Saturday at 2:43 a.m., Anchorage police responded to the 300 Block of Gambell Street in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the department.

When they arrived, officers found five adult victims, three males and two females.

All five people were taken to a hospital, and one of the females later died of her injuries.

The condition of the others is unknown at this time.

Read More