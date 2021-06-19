College baseball pitcher dies after complications from Tommy John surgery

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 4:21 AM ET, Sat June 19, 2021

Sang Ho Baek signs his national letter of intent to play baseball at George Mason University on February 12, 2020.
(CNN)College baseball pitcher Sang Ho Baek died following complications from ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, commonly known as Tommy John surgery, according to a verified GoFundMe page organized by one of his teammates.

Baek, 20, who recently completed his freshman season with George Mason University, died on June 12, according to the university's athletics department.
    "We are devastated by the passing of Sang," George Mason baseball head coach Bill Brown said. "Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang's family at this unbearably difficult time."
      Brad Edwards, George Mason's director of athletics, said Baek embodied all the qualities of a student-athlete. "He was an excellent student, dedicated teammate and friend to so many," Edwards said. "We are committed to providing support and resources to Sang's teammates and all those in the Mason family who loved him."
        Baek, a native of Salisbury, Maryland, appeared in seven games for the Patriots in his freshman season.