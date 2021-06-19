Germany secures impressive victory against Portugal at Euro 2020

(CNN) Two own goals and scores from Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens helped Germany to a convincing 4-2 victory against Portugal in the sides' Euro 2020 game in Munich on Saturday.

It was a much-needed victory for Germany -- which had lost its opening game against France earlier this week -- and a clinical attacking display, putting Joachim Low's side level on points with Portugal in Group F.

In the highest-scoring game of the tournament so far, Cristiano Ronaldo gave defending champion Portugal an early lead when he finished off a flowing counter-attack.

Ronaldo started the move himself when he headed the ball clear from a corner to launch a Portugal break through Bernardo Silva.

