(CNN) Captain Angelo Capurro started showing symptoms of Covid-19 on his second day at sea. Within five days, the 61-year-old skipper was confined to his cabin, unable to get out of bed.

For six weeks, the Italian-flagged ship was stranded off the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, unable to find a port that would take a corpse during the pandemic despite repeated pleas for assistance.

Finally, this month, the captain's body was returned to his native Italy, where his grieving family are seeking answers about his death and treatment at sea, in a case that has once again thrown a spotlight on the conditions of seafarers during the pandemic.

Recovering his body, however, may not provide the answers the family is hoping for.

There was no suitable place to keep a corpse on the Ital Libera, meaning Capurro's body remained in a storage room for six weeks.

"Without going into details, we all know how we can find it," said the family's lawyer Raffaella Lorgna. "I don't even know if we'll be able to do the autopsy."

Death at sea

Capurro had worked on the ocean his entire life, both on cargo ships and cruise lines. His wife, Patricia Mollard, 61, followed him around the world wherever he went for his job. They met young and "lived for each other" Lorgna said. "I can only imagine the suffering of this lady," she added. The couple lived in La Spezia, a port on the Italian Riviera, with their adult son and daughter nearby.

Capurro flew from Trieste, northeast Italy, on March 27 to captain the Ital Libera on its 25-day scheduled journey to Asia. A day earlier, he had tested negative for Covid-19. Flying through Doha and Johannesburg, he arrived in the South African port of Durban on March 28. A few days later, on April 1, the Ital Libera set sail for Singapore.

The captain started showing symptoms of Covid-19 on April 2. He was coughing non-stop and suffering from chest pains, muscle aches and shortness of breath, family members said. They quickly became worried. In emails, he became more erratic and incoherent by the day, according to his family; on the phone, his words were punctuated by a cough as he called from thousands of miles away.

By April 7, he was bed-bound in his cabin, according to his family. A sailor was assigned to bring him food and medicine. As captain of the ship, Capurro was also the designated medical officer so there was nobody else to help.

This comes as no surprise to Rory McCourt, a spokesperson for the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), a global trade union.

A ship the size of the 294-meter (964-foot) Ital Libera, with a crew of about 20, would not have a dedicated medical officer on board, but rather someone with basic medical training and the additional responsibility of administering health care, McCourt said.

After getting married in Italy, Angelo Capurro and Patricia Mollard held a religious wedding ceremony in Mollard's hometown of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1985.

The pandemic, however, has created a crew change crisis and the number of seafarers per ship is decreasing -- leaving the remaining crew to pick up more tasks, he said.

"If you are expected to be on the night watch, as well as the medical officer, as well as do remote inspections; if you expect to do three jobs instead of two, well, then that's probably tipping the balance, and we would say that would lead to poor outcomes in terms of medical treatment on board," McCourt said.

Capurro self-medicated with paracetamol and even found some oxygen aboard, his family said.

Realizing his health was deteriorating, Capurro's wife, Mollard, says she reached out to the ship's owner, Italia Marittima -- a division of Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corporation. Evergreen Marine also owns Ever Given, the container ship that famously became trapped in the Suez Canal in March.

Mollard demanded medical care and -- if necessary -- to disembark the captain for treatment at the nearest hospital. Her request was refused, she said.

On April 11, Capurro took a rapid Covid test that came out negative, according to Mollard. Unconvinced by the result, she again called the ship's operator -- this time insisting her husband should be disembarked. But her plea went unanswered.

A day later, Capurro called his 38-year-old son, also named Angelo. Breathless and panting, he said: "I called you because your mother told me that you are very worried," his son recalled. Angelo Capurro lied, not wanting to cause his father any more stress. "Don't worry. I'm not worried, Dad. I trust you," he said.

The next morning, Capurro died.

Infections aboard

The ship was three days away from Singapore. Mollard immediately contacted Italia Marittima, pleading with the operator to request the intervention of military ships in the area or to dock at a nearby port. "That's the beginning of a grotesque and inhuman odyssey," said Lorgna, the family's lawyer.

A statement issued by Italia Marittima said the company, the Italian Ministry of Foreign affairs, and multiple Italian embassies appealed to a number of countries to disembark Capurro's body, but Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, the Philippines and South Africa had all implemented Covid restrictions that banned the disembarkation and repatriation of his remains.

With the ship anchored off Jakarta, two crew members -- the first officer and a sailor who'd been in close contact with Capurro -- were eventually permitted to disembark, according to Mollard.

It is unknown if the two seafarers were infected with Covid-19 and remains unclear how large the outbreak was aboard the Ital Libera.

However, a May 6 statement from Evergreen Marine's partner Hapag-Lloyd confirmed there were cases among crew members, without saying how many.

"We regret to inform you that on the MV "ITAL LIBERA" Voy 066W, deployed in the SA1 service, some crewmembers tested positive for Covid-19," the statement said. "As a safety measure, she has been anchored at the Port of Jakarta undergoing a 14-day quarantine."

While the ship anchored, a new captain was brought aboard -- this time following strict Covid protocols, according to Capurro's son, Angelo Capurro.

Angelo Capurro as a young officer cadet on the cruise ship Oceanic in the south of Italy in 1978.

The new captain had to stay in isolation for a week before being allowed to board the ship, Angelo Capurro said. He believes his father's life could have been saved if he was disembarked and permitted to spend time in isolation after he started showing symptoms. "That would have been sufficient to save my father," he said.

Lorgna, the family's lawyer, filed a request with the La Spezia prosecutor's office to investigate the captain's death. According to the petition, "there is a need to carry out in-depth investigations aimed at clarifying the dynamics of the facts and any criminal liability." The family is alleging charges against the company under "accident at work" and "failure to assist" clauses.

The prosecutor subsequently ordered the captain's body to be returned to Italy as soon as possible for an autopsy.

In an email to CNN, an Italia Marittima representative said the company could not comment on the case due to the ongoing investigation and had also instructed its employees not to speak to the media.

Italia Marittima's parent company, Evergreen Marine, has not responded to CNN requests for comment.

Pariah ships stranded at sea

Capurro's story is far from unique during the pandemic.

Since March 2020, the bodies of at least 10 seafarers who died at sea have been held on ships, denied disembarkation to repatriate the remains, according to the ITF. None of those seafarers died from Covid-19, the ITF said.

As a result, crews are becoming more reluctant to leave their families and return to sea. "You're going to get on a ship, we don't know when you're gonna come home. And if you don't come home alone, we don't know whether we're going to get to say goodbye to your body," McCourt, the ITF spokesperson, said.

Last year, as countries closed their borders to curb the spread of Covid-19, more than 200,000 seafarers became stranded at sea for months due to port closures, according to an ITF estimate.