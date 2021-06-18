Gulf Coast braces for possible flooding, heavy winds and tornadoes as millions are under tropical storm warning

(CNN) Millions of people across the South are bracing for a tropical storm that is threatening to dump heavy rain along the Gulf Coast.

The storm, which is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Cyclone 3, is forecast to hit Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle starting Friday night through the weekend, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

Nearly 6 million people are under a tropical storm warning from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and New Orleans.

Another 5 million people are under a flash flood watch along inland Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

