(CNN) The family of a Utah teen with Down syndrome says they're grateful for the support she's received from friends and the community after she wasn't included in the cheerleading team photo used in her school's yearbook.

Morgyn Arnold, 14, was the manager for the Shoreline Junior High School cheer squad, her father Jeffrey Arnold told CNN. She would attend games and cheer and participate in other activities to boost school spirit, he said.

She posed for one photo with the team and was seated in the middle of the front row, her father said. When she got her yearbook on the last day of eighth grade, she realized a different photo that didn't include her was used, her dad said.

"She walked in and she shows it to me, she says 'I'm not here, but these are my friends and I love them,'" Jeffrey Arnold told CNN.

A photo of the cheerleading team without Morgyn was used for the yearbook. CNN intentionally blurred the image due to the age of the other subjects in the image.

