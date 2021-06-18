Oregon police search for suspect after three people found dead in separate incidents

(CNN) Police in Oregon are searching for a suspect believed responsible for three separate attacks that left three people dead and one person seriously injured on Friday.

"We have not positively identified who this individual is," Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said at a news conference.

However, investigators released several surveillance photos of the suspect, but warned people not to approach him. "We have to believe that he's armed and dangerous," Frasier said.

Frasier said the incidents began Friday morning when two people were run over at the Mill Casino in the city of North Bend, which is located on the Oregon coast, about 218 miles south of Portland.

One person died and the other is hospitalized in critical condition. "She's in pretty bad shape," Frasier said.

Read More