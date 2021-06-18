Michigan attorney general will not charge county commissioner who displayed a gun during a virtual meeting

(CNN) Citing a lack of evidence of malicious intent, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will not pursue charges against a county commissioner who brandished a firearm during a virtual board meeting in January, her office announced Friday.

"I appreciate the community member who came forward to file this report, and I respect the conclusion reached by my office. I find Commissioner Clous' action to be reprehensible and irresponsible, but not illegal," Nessel said in a prepared statement. "While he will not face accountability in a court room, Commissioner Clous' constituents have the power to make their opinions clear the next time he's up for re-election."

Clous told the Traverse City Record Eagle in January that he wanted to show the firearm to convey his full support for the Second Amendment.

"I was going to chime in as well," Clous said. "I was just going to show the rifle and show that I fully support the Second Amendment, but then I opted not to ... I was in my home."

Clous declined CNN's request for comment. He is currently serving in his fourth term on the county commission.