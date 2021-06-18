Florida officials will allow Sarasota to display rainbow lights on a bridge for Pride Month after all

(CNN) A Florida agency is now allowing the city of Sarasota to light up a local bridge for Pride Month, after initially denying the request.

The John Ringling Causeway, a half-mile bridge that extends over the Sarasota Bay, will be decked out in the colors of the rainbow next week in celebration of Sarasota's LGBTQ community.

"In Florida, our LGBTQ community understandably feels under attack lately and this issue has become a symbolic yet meaningful stand for tolerance and inclusiveness in our community," Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody wrote in an email to CNN. "I'm proud to stand with them and happy we could work out a path with the state to get it done."

The Sarasota City Commission must now pass a resolution indicating that the request for the rainbow light display stems from "broad community interest," a spokesperson for the city of Sarasota said.

The commission plans to meet on Monday to vote and pass the resolution, and Brody said the bridge is expected to be lit up the following day.

