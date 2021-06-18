2-year-old killed, three others injured in two shootings on Detroit freeways

(CNN) A 2-year-old was killed and three others -- including a 9-year-old -- were wounded in two separate shootings on freeways in Detroit Thursday night, according to Michigan State Police.

The first shooting occurred on Interstate 75 near Seven Mile Road around 9:45 p.m. local time, MSP's Detroit division said on Twitter , when someone opened fire from a light colored four-door car that had pulled up next to the victims' vehicle.

"The victim driver pulled over at McNichols (Road) and noticed both of their children were shot," the state police said.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 9-year-old boy is in serious condition at the hospital.

The second shooting took place approximately 10 miles away, about an hour later, just after 11 p.m., state police said, along Michigan 39 southbound near Plymouth Road.

Read More