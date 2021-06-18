A version of this story appeared in the June 18 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.
London (CNN) -- Death brings the living together, they say. It was at their grandfather's funeral that we last saw William and Harry together and it will be at the unveiling next month of a memorial to their mother -- Diana, Princess of Wales -- that we see them reunite once more.
The brothers co-commissioned the statue from British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley -- whose portrait of the Queen appears on all British coins -- to "allow all those who visit Kensington Palace to remember and celebrate her life and legacy." It's been given prime position in the palace's Sunken Garden, which Diana enjoyed when she lived there.
That quote was from 2017 -- in the days when the princes were still issuing joint statements. Nobody could have predicted how their relationship would break down to the point where they now live on separate continents and are barely on speaking terms.
Ahead of the unveiling there will be much talk of the body language between the two, how Meghan couldn't make it and what all of it may or may not mean for the monarchy. But these are two men who know the media better than anyone, having grown up in the shadows of the most famous women in the world.
Their position is unenviable. They blame the media for their mother's death. Yet, they have to allow cameras in to capture the moment the statue is revealed for the first time. That's because they also accept, and indeed celebrate, their mother's legacy and public role. She wasn't just a celebrity, she was for many years a senior royal who leveraged her profile for her philanthropic efforts, particularly for her work on raising awareness of AIDS and the scourge of disused landmines.
In that 2017 joint statement, the princes said, "it is clear the significance of her work is still felt by many in the UK and across the world, even 20 years after her death."
It's now almost 24 years since Diana died, and while the brothers' relationship is not what it once was, they still agree on one thing: the importance of keeping her memory alive. That's what the July 1 unveiling is about. The princes will use their profiles to bring attention to the event, before using their experience of being in front of the cameras to keep attention focused on Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.
Several memorials have been erected around London since Diana's death in 1997, including the White Garden at Kensington Palace and the nearby Diana Memorial Playground, as well as the Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park, and the Diana Memorial Walk at St. James's Palace.
Ahead of Prince Philip's funeral, there was much written about the tension between the pair, and they managed to take the air out of that by entering the church separately and exiting it chatting. Nobody expected that, and it meant they didn't draw focus away from the event.
There is nothing you can teach these brothers about optics, and they will find a way to keep the attention away from themselves at the unveiling and on their mother. That doesn't mean there won't be any tension between them, just don't expect to see it.
THE ROYALS HIT THE G7.
When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was welcomed to Windsor Castle on Tuesday for a rare in-person engagement with the Queen, he declared she had been "quite the hit" at the recent G7 summit. As the pair posed for photographers, he added, "Everyone was talking about you at dinner the next night." To which the monarch joked, "Oh Lord, were they really?" The exchange at the top of their meeting may have seemed like benign small talk but this was yet another example of the Queen doing what she does best -- putting people at ease while delivering a masterclass in soft diplomacy.
With the UK playing host to the world, the Queen -- joined by Prince Charles and wife Camilla as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- made an appearance at a welcome reception on Friday night. Rolling out the royals in this way is a tactic many British prime ministers have used to curry favor with world leaders -- and once again the charm offensive seemed to tick all the right boxes.
Displaying her dry wit, the 95-year-old quipped, "Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?" while taking the obligatory G7 family photo. Her joke drew chuckles from US President Joe Biden and his French and German counterparts, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel. Earlier on Friday, the Queen delighted onlookers at a charity lunch by using a ceremonial sword to cut a cake, saying "this is something that is more unusual" in response to being offered a knife.
And then, of course, there was the highly anticipated afternoon tea Biden and his wife, Jill, shared with Elizabeth at Windsor on Sunday. The red carpet was rolled out for their arrival and the occasion was sprinkled with a bit of pomp and circumstance in the form of an honor guard. The moves left a good impression on the new US President. Before departing the UK, Biden told reporters the Queen was "very generous" and that she "reminded me of my mother." He also revealed his wish to have spoken with her for longer and that he had invited her to the White House. A busy weekend for Her Majesty but one in which she displayed the power of the monarchy.