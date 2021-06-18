A version of this story appeared in the June 18 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

London (CNN) -- Death brings the living together, they say. It was at their grandfather's funeral that we last saw William and Harry together and it will be at the unveiling next month of a memorial to their mother -- Diana, Princess of Wales -- that we see them reunite once more.

The brothers co-commissioned the statue from British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley -- whose portrait of the Queen appears on all British coins -- to "allow all those who visit Kensington Palace to remember and celebrate her life and legacy." It's been given prime position in the palace's Sunken Garden, which Diana enjoyed when she lived there.

That quote was from 2017 -- in the days when the princes were still issuing joint statements. Nobody could have predicted how their relationship would break down to the point where they now live on separate continents and are barely on speaking terms.

Ahead of the unveiling there will be much talk of the body language between the two, how Meghan couldn't make it and what all of it may or may not mean for the monarchy. But these are two men who know the media better than anyone, having grown up in the shadows of the most famous women in the world.

Read More