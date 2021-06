(CNN) In second grade, my son's class finished the school year by doing theatrical re-creations of the books they had read. Parents even got a flyer announcing the activity with students listed under each book. My son was missing, and when I inquired, was told that "Nico would participate as an audience member."

David M. Perry

In sixth grade, we went to a choir concert and my son's homeroom teacher (a special education instructor) ran up to me to tell me that he would only be on stage for some of the shows, but that she was working on it. Over the next few minutes, it emerged that the choir teacher had ideas about professionalism in performance that my son — who likes to dance enthusiastically, to his great joy and the delight of everyone watching — didn't match. After the concert, we tried to engage with the choir teacher, to talk about my son's right to fully participate but I'm sad to say that we never really got through. Each semester brought another fight for a program that included my son. Still, he loves choir, so we try to protect him from all this drama and keep him dancing.

My son, a non-speaking autistic boy with Down syndrome, just finished eighth grade. I've been thinking about the many incidents in which allegedly inclusive programs turned out to only mark out my son's difference in the wake of the viral story about Morgyn Arnold . She's also an eighth grader with Down syndrome and was a devoted part of her school's cheerleading squad

Arnold's father told CNN that she posed for one photo with the team and was seated in the middle of the front row, but when she got her yearbook on the last day of eighth grade, she realized a different photo that didn't include her had been chosen. "She walked in and she shows it to me, she says 'I'm not here, but these are my friends and I love them,'" her father said.

The team photo as it appeared in the yearbook. CNN has intentionally blurred the image.

In disability social media, where I'm active, this kind of story is common. I live in Minnesota, first found it on the page of a mom who lives in Illinois and before it got national media coverage, saw it ricocheting through my networks around the county and beyond. We all shared it — and disclosure, I've been tweeting about it a lot in fury, certainly helped propel the story to journalists and I don't want to pretend I'm impartial — because as parents of kids with disabilities, each of us has encountered moments like this. And fury is appropriate.