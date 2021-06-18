Newborn girl found abandoned in a wooden box floating in India's holiest river

(CNN) A 21-day-old baby was found in a box floating down the Ganges river in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, according to local police.

Local boatman Gullu Chaudhary was near the Dadri Ghat river bank in Ghazipur city on Tuesday when he heard the cries of a baby, police say. He followed the cries to a box in the water, where he found a baby girl wrapped in a red cloth.

The box also contained the child's astrological birth chart, indicating her age, some incense sticks, and an image of the Hindu deity Durga.

The police were then alerted, and the baby was taken to a local district hospital.

"The investigation on where the child's parents are is still ongoing," said Ghazipur police superintendent Omprakash Singh. "It is hard to say how and why the baby is in the box."

