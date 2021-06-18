Poor sleep linked to dementia and early death, study finds

Photos: Insomnia tips Sleep loss widespread – Do you toss and turn at night, yearning for a good night's sleep? According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one third of American adults have a sleep disorder that can affect their lives in serious ways. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Sleep and disease – Chronic diseases such as diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, cancer and obesity and many more are linked to poor sleep

Sleep deprivation costs society – Car accidents, industrial disasters, occupational and medical errors as well as reduced quality of life and productivity are also linked to sleep deprivation.

Public health epidemic – It's so bad that the CDC has pegged insufficient sleep as an American public health epidemic.

Popping a pill – Many of us turn to sleeping pills or other medication aids. But a study says popping pills may not be the most effective way to get some quality Zzzzz's and avoid the addictive downside of many medications.

Train your brain instead – Cognitive behavior therapy, or CBT, helped chronic insomnia patients to go to sleep 20 minutes faster and stay asleep longer, improving sleep efficiency by almost 10 percent. CBT is a psychological treatment that focuses on changing specific behaviors and thinking processes.

Create new calming habits – Good sleep hygiene, say the experts, also looks at your basic lifestyle habits. So, for example, you don't want to smoke or drink too much or have caffeine late in the day. You want to be sure you're getting regular exercise. Yoga is a super choice.

Create a sleepy bedroom paradise – Keep your bedroom, quiet, dark and cool—at the right temperature for you. And if you struggle with insomnia you certainly don't want to have the TV in your bedroom. But don't stay in bed if you can't sleep. Get up if you've not fallen asleep within 20 minutes and only go back to bed when you are sleepy.

Try meditation – Get up if you can't sleep and try relaxation techniques. Meditation is a proven winner.

Use your imagination – Relaxation training is really helpful, say experts. You can try muscle relaxation, even sleep imagery, such as imagining yourself in a safe place that is quiet and calm.

Stay away from electronics – But avoid turning on the TV, and don't check your email or Facebook on your smartphone or computer either. The light can stimulate your senses.