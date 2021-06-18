(CNN) You probably love okra, and you don't even know it yet.

Most people who think they don't like okra fall into two categories, according to Sheri Castle, author of "The New Southern Garden Cookbook" and self-proclaimed okra lover.

"They either have never had it but have heard the horror stories, or tried to cook it and had such a bad outcome that they were afraid to try it again," she said.

Please don't put okra on the canceled list. This sometimes frustrating and amusingly shaped food -- which is actually the seed pod of the okra plant -- deserves a second chance.

Okra originated in Africa , traveling along historic trade routes to South Asia and the Middle East before arriving in the Americas via enslaved people. Because of its long and globe-trotting history, you'll find okra as an ingredient in everything from gumbo in the US South to Japanese tempura.

Read More