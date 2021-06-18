Matthew Wolff, in contention at the US Open, opens up on mental health

(CNN) After two rounds at the US Open, Matthew Wolff is in a tie for third and one shot off the lead. And he acknowledges he is surprised to be in this position.

Prior to this major event, Wolff, who has had a rocky season, had taken two months off from the PGA Tour to focus on his mental health.

"I'd say I came here with very, very -- I'd say no expectations," the 22-year-old golfer said after shooting a 3-under-par 68 on Friday at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, trailing Russell Henley and Richard Bland. "I'd say my expectations coming here were to enjoy it and be happy, and I didn't even know if I was going to be able to do that.

"Thankfully, I am, as well as playing well. It's a great position I'm in. I'm contending at the US Open, and I'm very happy right now and enjoying it, but I know there's going to be times that I'm not enjoying it as much or not playing as well. For those times, that's what I'm trying to work for and work toward and kind of prepare before it happens."

In April, Wolff was disqualified from the Masters when he signed an incorrect scorecard. Before that, he had withdrawn from two tournaments: the Farmers Insurance Open in January (he cited a hand injury after shooting a 78 in the opening round) and the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession in February after a score of 83 in the first round. He didn't play in the PGA Championship in May.

